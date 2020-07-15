Khanewal Police post an update on Twitter saying that the kidnappers were caught in Multan

Woman kidnapped in broad daylight in Punjab, Pakistan Image Credit: Twitter

A video of a woman being kidnapped in her car at gunpoint in broad daylight in the province of Punjab in Pakistan on July 8 has left netizens in shock.

The clip was shared on Twitter by user @Emaan_Noor5 with the caption: “A woman is being abducted in the middle of a bazaar and taken in her car. The kidnappers are also threatening to kill the people around. The woman is screaming and asking for help.”

In the clip, the kidnappers are seen forcing themselves into the car as people watch. The woman is also heard screaming before the perpetrators drive off in the car. In the end of the video, people are seen running behind and throwing rocks at the vehicle as an attempt to stop it.

Reacting to the clip, Twitter user @Style38 tagged Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, and wrote: “Anybody following [or] catching the kidnappers?"

There were also those who criticised the people present at the scene for not saving the woman.

Tweep @ahmadtajwer wrote: “This shows how pathetic and emotionless people have become.”

Replying to the July 14 post, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Khanewal area of Punjab, revealed that the incident occurred on July 8 and the kidnappers were arrested within six hours of the incident.