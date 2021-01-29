Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, daniel pearl killing pakistan
In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's kidnap-slaying, appears at the court in Karachi, Pakistan. Image Credit: AP
Washington: The White House said Thursday it is “outraged” at the order by Pakistan’s Supreme Court to release the British-born militant convicted of masterminding the 2002 murder by extremists of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

The administration is “outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision,” President Joe Biden’s chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

American journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan in 2002. Image Credit:

She called the ruling “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere” and called on the Pakistani government to “review its legal options.”