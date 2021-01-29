Washington: The White House said Thursday it is “outraged” at the order by Pakistan’s Supreme Court to release the British-born militant convicted of masterminding the 2002 murder by extremists of US journalist Daniel Pearl.
The administration is “outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision,” President Joe Biden’s chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
She called the ruling “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere” and called on the Pakistani government to “review its legal options.”