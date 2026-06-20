GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Two roadside blasts in northwest Pakistan kill 7: police

Pakistan blames neighbouring Afghanistan for the rise in attacks in the country

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Volunteers transfer the body of a victim, killed in twin roadside blasts, to a hospital in Bannu.
Volunteers transfer the body of a victim, killed in twin roadside blasts, to a hospital in Bannu.
AFP

Peshawar: Twin roadside blasts killed at least seven people in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

"A private pickup truck carrying passengers was targeted with a remote-controlled IED... the injured were being transported to hospital in a car for emergency treatment when a second IED exploded," said Yasir Afridi, a police officer in Bannu district, adding that three people were wounded.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but militant groups are very active in the region.

Pakistan blames neighbouring Afghanistan for the rise in attacks in the country.

The Taliban government in Kabul has repeatedly denied Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory was being used as a safe haven for militants.

The frosty relationship between them has spiralled into deadly armed conflict in recent months, including Pakistani airstrikes on cities in Afghanistan.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Security personnel and residents rescue injured blast victims from derailed carriages after an explosion targeted a train in Quetta on May 24, 2026.

Pakistan train blast: 24 killed, over 50 hurt in Quetta

3m read
Pakistan suicide bombing kills nine: police

Pakistan suicide bombing kills nine: police

1m read
Militants detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan and opened fire on police, killing at least 15 and wounding three, officials said on Sunday. 

At least 15 dead, 3 injured in Pakistan car bomb attack

2m read
Suicide car bombing and gunfire spark deadly clash at Bannu police post

Gunmen, suicide bomber kill 3 in Pakistan attack

1m read