Islamabad: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has launched a project in Islamabad to dispatch 200 trucks carrying food and winter relief goods for the people of Afghanistan facing hunger and economic meltdown.
The KSRelief humanitarian aid included 30,000 food baskets and 10,000 winter bags, weighing 1,920 tons.
The first convoy of 16 trucks, dispatched from Islamabad on Tuesday, carried 360 tons of food and shelter aid to Kabul and other regions of Afghanistan. The relief package will benefit nearly 280,000 people in Afghanistan.
Humanitarian air bridge
Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki said that the assistance via Pakistan was launched in coordination with the Saudi humanitarian air bridge to bring relief to the brotherly Afghan people, especially in harsh winters. “The convoys of 200 trucks will reach different territories of Afghanistan in the next coming days,” he said. Al Malki thanked the Pakistan government for facilitating the convoy of relief goods to Kabul.
KSrelief director in Pakistan Dr Khalid Al Othmani said that the food package and winter shelters would reach all regions of Afghanistan including Kabul, Jalalabad, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar, Mazar-e-sharif among others.
Pakistan’s Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help the Afghan people, stressing that Saudi Arabia was the first country to extend support for Afghanistan after the recent OIC session held in Islamabad. He urged the international community to urgently help the people of Afghanistan at this critical time.
The support from KSA comes after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pledged to help the people of Afghanistan at the 17th extraordinary session of foreign ministers of OIC in Islamabad on December 19. Nearly 23 million Afghans are facing hunger and 1 million children are at risk of dying unless they receive immediate treatment for malnutrition, according to UN estimates.