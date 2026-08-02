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Rescuers find climber Nirmal Purja's body: Alpine Club of Pakistan

Ground team reaches Broad Peak site where avalanche killed Purja and team

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AFP
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Body of famed mountaineer recovered days after deadly Broad Peak avalanche
Body of famed mountaineer recovered days after deadly Broad Peak avalanche

Rescuers have found the body of renowned climber Nirmal Purja, who was killed along with nine team members in a powerful avalanche in northern Pakistan this week, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Sunday.

"The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak - a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the club posted on social media, with its general secretary later confirming to AFP Purja's body and those of three others had been recovered.

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