A student at an educational institution in Pakistan’s province of Punjab was gang raped on October 26 while being filmed.
According to local media reports, the student studies at the Punjab’s Government College (GC) University’s Faisalabad campus. She was gang-raped by four men in the city of Chiniot.
Authorities told local media that the victim was not only raped by her classmate, identified as Shahid, and his three friends but they also recorded the incident on video.
According to news reports, on the day of the incident, the accused invited the girl to his house in Chiniot. The victim was raped and filmed.
The District Police Officer (DPO) told local media outlets the medical examination confirmed the rape.
The main accused was arrested and a case was lodged against him while his three accomplices are on the run.
Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, taking note of the incident, sought a report from the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO).