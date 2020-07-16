A madrassa teacher in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan district sexually harassed his students, and when they complained against him, he threw acid at the four young pupils.
Identified as 'Qari Usama', he was arrested on July 14 in the district’s Sadiqabad city, in the province of Punjab.
According to local news reports, the incident took place in Haq Town, where the underage children were sexually assaulted. When they raised their voices against the teacher, the suspect doused them with acid and fled from the scene.
The children have been shifted to a local hospital and are going under treatment.
The families of the students have demanded strict action against the accused.
“I request the prime minister, Punjab chief minister and Sadiqabad [District Police Officer] DPO to immediately arrest the man,” the uncle of one of the boys was quoted as saying by local media.
“The suspect was briefly caught by neighbours from the scene of the crime but fled immediately after,” a police officer was quoted as saying, adding that he was later caught during a raid.
A case has been registered against the teacher. And, the news was shared by social media users soon after the arrest.
Sharing screengrabs from a television news bulletin highlighting the story, tweep @EimanAzhar wrote: “A madrassa teacher was arrested for harassing four students and throwing acid on them for complaining him in Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad on Tuesday, according to police.”