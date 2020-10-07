In Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh city in the province of Punjab, a landlord chopped off both legs of a youngster for not lending him a tractor on October 6.
The incident occurred in the Alipur area of the city.
Furious at the teenager’s refusal, the man, along with his accomplices, subjected the youth to severe torture and chopped off both his legs.
On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and took the teenager to a local hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the landlord managed to escape from the scene, according to local media reports.
While details are unclear, it is speculated that the victim worked for the accused.
The police have registered a case against the culprit and launched an investigation into the incident, according to reports.
Earlier on August 2, a landlord in the state had beaten his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to local media reports, the victim, Farzana Sanjrani was living at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan.
The girl was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him after carrying out raids.