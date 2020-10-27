On October 25, police in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, arrested a policeman on charges of raping a theatre actress at gunpoint.
The actress, Mehwish, had lodged a complaint against the policeman for taking her to a hotel in the Garden Town locality and raping her while threatening her with weapons.
The accused was part of the Garden Town police station police force.
According to local media reports, she said she was working as a dancer and the suspect had hired her to perform at a party. She said the suspect fled after raping her.
The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and a rape case against the suspect and arrested him.
Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought a report on it from the capital city police officer (CCPO). He ordered a departmental inquiry into the charges against the suspect and provision of justice for the woman, local media reported.