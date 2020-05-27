The incident occurred on Eid Al Fitr, when the victim, Sami-ur-Rehman was going for prayer

A policeman shot an 18-year-old boy as part of a rape attempt in Kasur, Pakistan on Sunday, May 24. The cop was arrested on Tuesday.

Sami-ur-Rehman was killed by a Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police constable identified as Masoom Ali within the jurisdiction of Khudian police station when he was going to offer his morning prayer on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The arrest came after Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

According to Pakistani media reports, Buzdar “expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow to the bereaved family over the killing and assured them to provide justice at any cost. He also sought a report from Inspector General Police and directed to arrest the accused and give him horrific punishment as per the law.”

Qari Khail-ur-Rehman, the father of the victim said that Ali attempted to rape Sami at gunpoint, but the teenager resisted. After a brief altercation, the man fired a shot, which reportedly hit Sami in the chest.

While the attacker fled the scene, the victim was rushed to Kasur’s DHQ Hospital. Later he was taken to Lahore General Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged murderer was arrested soon after the victim’s family lodged a first information report (FIR) with the local police.

Soon after, the hashtag #JusticeForSamiUrRehman, calling for justice and maximum penalty to be given to the attacker, trended online in Pakistan.

Tweep @JamshaidIJT wrote: “A police constable tried to rape a boy and then shot him dead when he didn't comply. What kind of world are we living in? #JusticeForSamiUrRehman”

User @abdulrehman224a tweeted: "It is the responsibility of every citizen of this society to raise voice against this brutal murder. #JusticeForSamiUrRehman"