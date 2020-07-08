Sadaf Zahra Image Credit: Twitter/@RaoFatimah

Pakistani journalist Ali Salman Alvi was arrested on June 29 as a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him, after his wife was found dead at their house in Rawalpindi, police confirmed today, July 8. The incident has been trending online after Rawalpindi Police tweeted about the issue.

According to the FIR, “…the deceased, Sadaf Zahra, was found with marks on her hand and face”, along with marks on her neck, which became the cause of her death.

It also stated that the investigation in the case is ongoing, but the victim’s sister, Syeda Mehwish Zahra, has claimed that it was murder.

The report narrates the account of Syeda, the deceased’s sister, who found her sister’s body hanging from the ceiling fan at the scene of the death, local media outlets reported.

According to Mehwish, she was called by Alvi to his house, asking her to come immediately as “Sadaf had done something to herself”.

She said that Alvi had used her sister’s mobile phone to call her.

According to Pakistani media reports, Mehwish said that Alvi used to abuse her sister, adding that there was physical abuse involved.

“We had told him to abstain from this, but he would continue to torture her,” she said.

The FIR was registered in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Police, @RwpPolice, took to Twitter to provide an update on the issue: “Rawalpindi Police is on it, a case was registered on June 19, 2020 against nominated accused; Ali Salman Alvi and he is in police custody. Investigation is underway in supervision of [Superintendent of police] SP Potohar Division. Frequent follow-ups taken by [Central Police Office] CPO Rawalpindi. Merit and justice will be ensured.”

In response to a question tweeted by journalist Arshad Sharif on Twitter regarding the case, Rawalpindi Police wrote: "Justice will be ensured most definitely. The case is being investigated thoroughly, and evidence being closely analysed. CPO @AhsanPSP and Rawalpindi Police have 'time and again' exhibited our absolute zero tolerance against abuse on women and children."