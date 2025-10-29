Pakistan: Instagram teen accounts go live for safer surfing

New feature automatically shields under-16 users from harmful content and unwanted contact
Dubai: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in partnership with Meta, has launched Instagram’s Teen Accounts feature in Pakistan, a major step toward safer digital spaces for teenagers.
The feature automatically filters sensitive content and limits unwanted interactions, allowing young users to explore the online world responsibly.
The launch event brought together representatives from Meta, UNICEF/NCRC, and other key child protection stakeholders. Attendees participated in awareness sessions and live demonstrations covering online safety tools, complaint mechanisms, and best practices for youth digital well-being, reported APP.
Addressing the ceremony, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to building a safer digital ecosystem, calling Teen Accounts “a significant milestone in protecting Pakistan’s youth online.”
Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Head of Safety Policy for South Asia at Meta, praised PTA’s collaboration, noting that Meta’s global safety initiatives empower millions of teenagers worldwide, including in Pakistan, to enjoy a secure online experience.
The initiative reflects PTA’s proactive approach to working with digital platforms to promote child safety, digital literacy, and responsible online behaviour across the country.
