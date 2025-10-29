Pakistan: Instagram teen accounts go live for safer surfing

Dubai: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in partnership with Meta, has launched Instagram’s Teen Accounts feature in Pakistan, a major step toward safer digital spaces for teenagers.

The launch event brought together representatives from Meta, UNICEF/NCRC, and other key child protection stakeholders. Attendees participated in awareness sessions and live demonstrations covering online safety tools, complaint mechanisms, and best practices for youth digital well-being, reported APP.

Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Head of Safety Policy for South Asia at Meta, praised PTA’s collaboration, noting that Meta’s global safety initiatives empower millions of teenagers worldwide, including in Pakistan, to enjoy a secure online experience.

The initiative reflects PTA’s proactive approach to working with digital platforms to promote child safety, digital literacy, and responsible online behaviour across the country.

