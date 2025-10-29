GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan: Instagram teen accounts go live for safer surfing

New feature automatically shields under-16 users from harmful content and unwanted contact

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Instagram teen accounts launched in Pakistan to safeguard children under 16.
Instagram teen accounts launched in Pakistan to safeguard children under 16.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in partnership with Meta, has launched Instagram’s Teen Accounts feature in Pakistan, a major step toward safer digital spaces for teenagers.

The feature automatically filters sensitive content and limits unwanted interactions, allowing young users to explore the online world responsibly.

The launch event brought together representatives from Meta, UNICEF/NCRC, and other key child protection stakeholders. Attendees participated in awareness sessions and live demonstrations covering online safety tools, complaint mechanisms, and best practices for youth digital well-being, reported APP.

Addressing the ceremony, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to building a safer digital ecosystem, calling Teen Accounts “a significant milestone in protecting Pakistan’s youth online.”

Dr. Priyanka Bhalla, Head of Safety Policy for South Asia at Meta, praised PTA’s collaboration, noting that Meta’s global safety initiatives empower millions of teenagers worldwide, including in Pakistan, to enjoy a secure online experience.

The initiative reflects PTA’s proactive approach to working with digital platforms to promote child safety, digital literacy, and responsible online behaviour across the country.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
technology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In India, where more than 20 languages dominate social platforms, this could be a game-changer.

Instagram’s Restyle AI turns your story into art

4m read
On its surface, neon or slime icons might seem trivial, but they arrive at a critical moment.

Instagram rolls out teen account exclusive app icons

2m read
AI chat feature reflects Meta's broader push to integrate AI into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp update: Meta expands chat mode with @Meta AI

2m read
Meta plans to roll tools initially on Instagram for English-speaking users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Meta previews AI-powered parental controls for teens

3m read