Police from the city of Rawalpindi, in Pakistan, have registered a case on July 28 against a group of men who forced a group of transgender people to strip naked and raped them at gunpoint, after a viral video caused outrage online.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawalpindi, the accused in the video have been identified and will be arrested soon, local news outlets reported.
The Central police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice of the issue and said that police teams have been allocated to probe further into the matter.
Sharing an update on the issue, Rawalpindi Police, @RwpPolice, tweeted that the victims had approached a “protection centre” after the incident and action will be taken against the culprits. The police also wrote that a case against the accused was filed for raping and kidnapping.
The video that has been extensively shared online, shows the armed men trying to inappropriately touch the transgender people and chasing them.
The victims then approached the police to seek help, local news outlets reported.
According to some reports, the accused hired the transgenders to perform at a wedding ceremony, after which the abuse occurred.
The clip caused outrage online as netizens demanded justice for the victims and protested against the marginalisation of minority groups, like transgenders, in Pakistan.
Twitter user @Dildoooba wrote: “Another day, another cruelty. This incident took place with the transgender community in Rawalpindi, Punjab. We keep thinking it can’t get any worse after this but nope, these […] prove me wrong every time.”
Tweep @iqraasameer posted: “Just when I thought it couldn't get worse, a transgender community in Rawalpindi (Punjab) were forced to take off all their clothes by a group of men or else they'll shoot/beat them. I’m so disgusted right now.”