Police in the province of Punjab, in Pakistan, have arrested a 70-year-old rickshaw driver on charges of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.
According to news reports, the accused, identified as Abid Hussain, allegedly sexually abused the minor, a seven-year-old girl in Afshan Colony in Rawalpindi city. He lured her with promises of giving her a ride on his rickshaw.
Reportedly, the residents of the area caught the offender red-handed. When the locals caught the man, they beat him up before handing him to the police officials who arrived at the scene.
Police have registered a case against the man, based on the complaint of the father of the girl.
Tweeting about the arrest, Rawalpindi police said that they arrested the accused within an hour of the act.
Further investigations are underway, and Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Abbas has reassured the family that further legal action will be taken against the accused, local news outlets reported.