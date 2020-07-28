Rape victim, abuse victim
A 20-year-old housemaid was allegedly tortured and kept into captivity for two days by her employers in the city of Lahore, in Pakistan, over accusation of stealing a mobile phone, local media outlets reported on July 25.

Relatives of the maid alleged that the house owners tortured her and filmed the abuse by calling it an ‘interrogation’.

They also sent the video to the relatives of the housemaid besides keeping the 20-year-old woman in captivity inside their home for two days.

Family members of the victim, identified as Shabana, said that the accused had poured boiling water over her feet and also beaten her, resulting in serious injuries.

Later, they handed over the housemaid to Kot Lakhpat police on Saturday evening. The relatives also complained about keeping Shabana at the police station instead of taking her to a women’s facility.

So far, there have been no news reports about a case being registered against the maid’s employers.

The victim’s family members have demanded the arrest of the accused as well as a transparent investigation into the incident. The family also alleged that the matter is not being investigated by the police because the employers are “influential”.