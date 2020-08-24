A 14-year-old girl was strangled to death after allegedly being raped in the city of Lahore, in Pakistan, police informed local media on August 22.
According to reports, the incident occurred in the Manawan area of the provincial capital.
Pakistani media outlets reported that the family of the deceased tried to bury the body of the girl without bringing the incident to the police’s knowledge.
However, after receiving information about the incident from sources, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities, local media reported.
According to a police official, the girl was strangled to death and torture marks were visible on her neck.
“Further facts would be revealed after the postmortem report and investigation,” the police official was quoted as saying.
It is yet to be revealed how and when the girl was raped and killed.
Earlier this year, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men including her ‘friend’ with whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app in Lahore.