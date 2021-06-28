Overseas Pakistanis in the UAE can now get their issue resolved quickly by using the Foreign Minister's Portal launched on Monday, June 28. Image Credit:

Dubai: Overseas Pakistanis in UAE can now get their problems resolved quickly, thanks to the new Foreign Minister’s Portal launched on Monday.

The Pakistan ‘Foreign Minister’s Portal’ has initially been introduced at five Pakistani missions abroad, including Dubai, Jeddah, London, New York and Barcelona to help overseas Pakistanis register complaints, suggestions and feedback. The highlight of the new initiative is that even foreign nationals in these countries can download and register the portal to express their concerns and suggestions in case they are facing any difficulties in dealing with the foreign missions in these countries. The portal will gradually be introduced at all Pakistani missions abroad.

“As announced by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 16 June 2021, under the Vision FO Thought Leadership Platform, the pilot phase of the Foreign Minister’s Portal (FMP) has been launched today,” Pakistan Foreign Office said in an statement issued on Monday.

Pilot project

“In its pilot phase, the FMP is available online for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals residing in the jurisdiction of five Pakistan Missions abroad — Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London and New York. The Pakistani community and foreigners can download the App (Foreign Minister’s Portal) from Android store from today (Monday), and later on from iOS store also, to register their problems, suggestions and feedback,” reads the statement.

It added: “The cardinal objective of the Portal is to directly engage with our diaspora by providing them remote access to the diplomatic missions through modern means of communication. This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution.”

“The portal has been crafted with the aim of strengthening the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints and suggestions,” Qureshi tweeted. “I am looking forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback and suggestions for more efficient service and progress,” added.

What is the Foreign Minister’s Portal

‘Foreign Minister’s portal’ works as a ‘Complaint Management System’, which helps in resolving queries and concerns of Overseas Pakistanis and Foreign Nationals living abroad. The official serviceability and technology owner is National Information Technology Board (NITB). The application is officially developed, designed and managed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), commissioned by the Ministry of Information technology & Telecom (MoITT).

