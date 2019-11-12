Police in Rawalpindi says the paedophile confesses of raping 30 children in the country

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran has ordered stern action against criminals involved in child abuse/pix for illustration purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Police in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, have arrested a paedophile on charges of raping a 13-year-old boy and and filming the act.

According to Faisal Rana, Capital City Poilice Officer (CCPO), the man who was not identitfied, has confessed of raping at least 30 children in Pakistan. He is also suspected filming them and uploading videos of minors on the ‘dark web’.

According to the police, the suspect was previously convicted of sexually assaulting minors in UK was deported after he had served his prison sentence. The official added that the suspected had also been tried for the same crime in Italy and was deported from there as well, Dawn news reported.

The man was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of a 13-year-old boy’s mother in the Rawalpindi’s Rawat police station. The complainant alleged that the suspect forcefully took her son to a house in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi where he drugged and raped the victim for four days. The man filmed the minor as well and threatened to release the video if the victim reported the crime, the FIR said.

Child rape incidents have become a big challenge for Pakisani police to handle.

Recent incidents

In September this year, Police in Kasur district of Punjab also found bodies of three missing boys who were murdered after alleged rape.

The incident happened in Kasur district located some 52km south of Lahore in Punjab province of Pakistan. The murders and rape of these children are an uneasy reminder of the horrific rape and murder of six-year-old girl Zainab Ansari case, which lead to widespread outrage and protests across the country. Zainab’s body was found in a trash heap in Kasur in January 2018.

Imran Khan orderes stern action

Following a spate of child kidnapping and rape reportes, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the authorities last month to take stern action against those involved in the inhumane crimes.

He expressed shock over children’s rape and pornography scams surfacing in Punjab. He directed the Punjab Chief Mnister and senior officials to engage religious scholars, schoolteachers and parents and offer them proper training and awareness to save children from falling prey to criminals.

A report by the NGO Sahil had revealed earlier this year that reported cases of child abuse increased by 11 per cent in year 2018 compared to 2017, with more than 10 children suffering some form of abuse every day in Pakistan last year.