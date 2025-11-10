Born and raised in Lahore, Dr Zehra earned her BA (Hons) from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and an MA in Urdu from Government College University. She later received an MA in Asian Studies and a PhD in History from the University of Hawaii, Manoa, becoming one of the few Pakistani women of her time to pursue higher education abroad.

A revered name in academia, Urdu literature and social reform, Dr Zehra dedicated more than five decades to teaching, research and public service. Known for her sharp intellect, humility and eloquence, she became a moral and cultural voice whose influence extended far beyond the classroom.

Her teaching career spanned some of Pakistan’s most prestigious institutions, including Lahore College for Women, Government College for Women, Gulberg, the National College of Arts, LUMS and Forman Christian College, where she was a Professor Emeritus of History until her retirement last year. She also held a Unesco Chair in Cultural Heritage, focusing on the preservation of Pakistan’s literary and intellectual traditions.

Throughout her life, Dr Zehra remained steadfast in her belief that learning must cultivate compassion. “Knowledge without humility is meaningless,” she once said in a lecture — a sentiment that defined her life’s work.

Beyond academia, Dr Zehra served as Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in 2006 and later as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Education and National Cohesion. Her fearless advocacy for women’s rights, social justice, and ethical governance earned her respect across political and ideological lines.

Actor Imran Abbas recalled his last meeting with her, when he lovingly fed her porridge as she was too weak to eat herself. “She kept refusing — just like my mother — and I felt a strange dread, an unexplainable fear, as if something was about to happen,” he wrote.

Actor Ahsan Khan described her as “a beacon for education, equality, and the preservation of Urdu language and culture,” while Hira Mani wrote that Dr Arfa’s words “will always keep her alive.”

Nayab director Umair Nasir Ali remembered her as his mentor: “Teachers do not just teach — they awaken you to think — and Dr Arfa was one of them.” Reflecting on her eloquence, he added, “Does it not feel like Urdu is the voice of culture when spoken with such poise?”

