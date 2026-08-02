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ABC leads fresh push to bring more US investment to Pakistan

American Business Council urges diaspora to invest as US delegation explores opportunities

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Gulf News Report
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Akram Wali Muhammed (centre), President American Business Council with Hanif Channa, Minister Trade and Investment Pakistan Embassy in USA and Patric Eibl from USA
Akram Wali Muhammed (centre), President American Business Council with Hanif Channa, Minister Trade and Investment Pakistan Embassy in USA and Patric Eibl from USA

Pakistan has stepped up efforts to attract American investment, with business leaders urging US companies and the Pakistani diaspora to capitalise on emerging opportunities in key sectors as the country seeks to deepen economic ties with Washington.

The push came during a high-level meeting in Karachi where the American Business Council (ABC) of Pakistan hosted a US business and congressional delegation for talks on expanding bilateral trade and investment. The visit, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, brought together policymakers, business executives and investors to identify commercially viable partnerships.

Delegation

The delegation included members of the US Congress, representatives of Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington, officials from the SIFC and senior executives from leading Pakistani companies.

Speaking at the meeting, ABC President Akram Wali Muhammad said Pakistan was entering a new phase of economic opportunity and was better positioned to attract long-term foreign investment.

“Pakistan is better positioned today to attract serious investment, build global partnerships and create opportunities for its young population. The time has come to convert dialogue into investment and investment into jobs,” he said.

Come home

Muhammad identified technology, energy, minerals and manufacturing among the sectors offering significant potential for American investors. He also highlighted reforms aimed at improving the investment climate and the role of the SIFC in providing a coordinated, single-window approach for investors.

In a strong appeal to overseas Pakistanis, he called on the diaspora to help drive the country’s economic growth.

“Come home. Bring your experience, ideas and networks. Build businesses here, invest here and create opportunities for yourselves and for Pakistan’s youth. Challenges exist everywhere, but Pakistan offers tremendous untapped potential. Work with us, collaborate with us and become part of Pakistan’s economic future.”

Commercial ties

He said the American Business Council would continue to serve as a bridge between US businesses and Pakistani authorities, helping facilitate investment and strengthen commercial ties.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to translate growing diplomatic engagement into tangible investment, job creation and long-term economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

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