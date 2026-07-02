Ten-man USA earn first World Cup knockout win since 2002 with 2-0 victory over Bosnia

Balogun and Tillman goals send USA past Bosnia and into Round of 16
The USA advanced to the Round of 16 with a resilient 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men. Key moments:
45' — Folarin Balogun opened the scoring shortly before halftime with a goal from a scramble, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. foxsports.com
~51' — Balogun was sent off after a VAR-reviewed foul, leaving the USA a man down. foxsports.com
82' — Malik Tillman sealed the win with a brilliant free-kick goal, making it 2-0.
The USA controlled large portions of the match and showed strong character after the red card, defending well while creating chances. Bosnia struggled to break down the American defense, with limited clear opportunities.
This marks the USMNT's first World Cup knockout-stage win since 2002.
They now face Belgium in the Round of 16. Solid performance under pressure — clean sheet and progression secured.