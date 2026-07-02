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Ten-man USA earn first World Cup knockout win since 2002 with 2-0 victory over Bosnia

Balogun and Tillman goals send USA past Bosnia and into Round of 16

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Weston McKennie #8, Giovanni Reyna #7 and Malik Tillman #17 celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Weston McKennie #8, Giovanni Reyna #7 and Malik Tillman #17 celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
AFP

The USA advanced to the Round of 16 with a resilient 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men. Key moments:

  • 45' — Folarin Balogun opened the scoring shortly before halftime with a goal from a scramble, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. foxsports.com

  • ~51' — Balogun was sent off after a VAR-reviewed foul, leaving the USA a man down. foxsports.com

  • 82' — Malik Tillman sealed the win with a brilliant free-kick goal, making it 2-0.

The USA controlled large portions of the match and showed strong character after the red card, defending well while creating chances. Bosnia struggled to break down the American defense, with limited clear opportunities.

This marks the USMNT's first World Cup knockout-stage win since 2002.

They now face Belgium in the Round of 16. Solid performance under pressure — clean sheet and progression secured.

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