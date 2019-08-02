North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Image Credit: AP

Seoul: North Korea has fired unidentified short-range projectiles, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday, citing the country’s military as a source.

The launches, the third round of missile launches in a week, were fired off separately from North Korea’s eastern coast early Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap.

The nuclear-armed North described an earlier missile launch as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States.

The projectiles were fired in the pre-dawn hours from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea, the JCS told Yonhap.

The nuclear-armed North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions.