SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one "unspecified ballistic missile" Saturday, Seoul's military said, just days after five of Pyongyang's drones flew across the shared border and into the South's airspace.
Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply this year as the North has carried out an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever last month.
"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
The Monday intrusion by the drones - one of which flew close to the capital Seoul - prompted the South's military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters.
But despite a five-hour operation, the military failed to shoot down a single drone, prompting widespread criticism over the response and an apology from the country's defence minister.
South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said the incident was "intolerable" and added that the South should ensure that Pyongyang realised that "provocations are always met with harsh consequences".
Seoul's military subsequently staged drills Thursday that the country's top brass said would improve its defences against any future drone provocations.
Monday marked the first time in five years that North Korean drones had flown into the South's airspace.