The attack was allegedly by a group committed to overthrowing the Pyongyang leadership

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday urged an "investigation" into a raid on its embassy in Madrid last month carried out by a dissident group committed to overthrowing the Pyongyang leadership.

"A grave terrorist attack occurred on February 22, where an armed group assaulted the DPRK Embassy in Spain," a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.