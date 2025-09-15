GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Nepal greets historic dawn: First woman PM Sushila Karki swears in key ministers after deadly protests

Karki, 73, ex-chief justice and Nepal’s first woman PM, faces daunting challenges ahead

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and AFP
2 MIN READ
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel (L) gestures after administering the oath to the country's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki during her swearing-in-ceremony at the President House in Kathmandu.
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel (L) gestures after administering the oath to the country's newly appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki during her swearing-in-ceremony at the President House in Kathmandu.
AFP

Kathmandu: Nepal’s new interim prime minister Sushila Karki unveiled her first cabinet ministers on Monday, in a move aimed at restoring order after a wave of deadly youth-led protests toppled the previous government.

Under an outdoor awning, against the fire-scarred presidential office, President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office to three senior ministers in a ceremony broadcast live on national television. The appointments mark the first steps of Karki’s administration as she seeks to address widespread demands for accountability and reform.

The protests, which erupted on September 8 over a controversial ban on social media, quickly grew into the worst unrest since the end of Nepal’s civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Demonstrators, mostly young people angered by corruption and economic stagnation, set parliament and government offices ablaze. At least 72 people were killed in two days of violence, and nearly 200 remain in hospital, according to official figures.

Karki, a 73-year-old former chief justice and the first woman to lead Nepal, faces the enormous challenge of steering the country to elections scheduled for March 2026. Her government has pledged to prioritise clean governance, jobs, and economic revival.

Among the new ministers, Om Prakash Aryal, a lawyer known for anti-corruption cases, takes over as home minister with responsibility for law and justice. Kulman Ghising, credited with ending years of crippling power cuts, will oversee energy, infrastructure, and transport. Rameshwor Khanal, a respected economist, was appointed finance minister, tasked with tackling high youth unemployment and economic malaise.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Army personnel stands guard near Singha Durbar, the main administrative building for the Nepal government, after it was set ablaze by protesters, in Kathmandu on September 12, 2025.

Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March

3m read
Sushila Karki has been appointed the next prime minister of Nepal.

Nepal ex-chief justice Sushila Karki to be next PM

1m read
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female chief justice, is a frontrunner to head the interim government.

Who is Sushila Karki — the woman tipped to lead Nepal

3m read
Nepal’s Gen Z rally behind rapper-engineer Balen Shah

Nepal’s Gen Z rally behind rapper-engineer Balen Shah

2m read