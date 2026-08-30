Nepal floods: Teacher rang the bell, 1,643 children escaped. Minutes later, school was swept away

The extraordinary stories of survival have offered rare moments of hope five days after catastrophic flash floods and landslides devastated the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving at least 788 people dead and 3,048 missing as rescuers continued a desperate search on Sunday.

Dawadi, 47, principal and an English teacher at Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, was at school on Wednesday morning when a friend called to warn him that a nearby village had been swept away.

Manisha was eventually taken to hospital in Kathmandu, where she was reunited with her parents and was reported to be in stable condition.

Scientists say the disaster began when part of a glacier on the southern slope of Langtang Lirung frac-tured, triggering an enormous ice-rock avalanche and debris flow that travelled more than 20 kilometres towards the border.

Yet amid the devastation, the survival of Manisha and the 1,643 schoolchildren has given rescuers something increasingly precious five days into the disaster: Hope that others may still be found alive.

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