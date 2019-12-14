Kathmandu: At least three people have died in an overnight explosion in Dhanushadham of Southern Nepal.

The victims included two civilians and a police officer.

The blast rocked the Chhireshwornath Municipality-5 near the Mahendranagar Bazar at midnight which claimed the lives of two people on the spot while the police officer succumbed to injuries later on Saturday morning.

"The dead includes father and son Rajesh Shah (45) and Ananda Shah (25). This morning Amir Kumar Dahal, the only Police Inspector injured in the blast succumbed to his injuries. Dahal was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:40 AM this morning," Chief District Officer Pradeep Raj Kandel informed ANI over the phone.

Rajesh Shah's 19-year-old daughter Anjali and 15-year-old son Prakash along with a police constable Rijnath Kumar Mahato are also said to be injured in the blast. They have been transferred to BP Koirala Hospital in Dharan on Saturday. Their condition is said to be critical.

Shah's family had informed the police at midnight about the suspicious object they found attached on the pole in front of their house.

"A police team under the leadership of Inspector Dahal was sent to the spot and the suspicious object exploded while the police was clearing up the site," an official told ANI seeking anonymity.