Washington: The United States on Monday called a prison sentence for Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi an “affront to justice” and renewed a call for her release.
“The Burmese military regime’s unjust arrest, conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.
“We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected leaders,” Price said.