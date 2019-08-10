People watch rescue efforts after a landslide in Paung township, Mon state on August 10, 2019. At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured when a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains struck a village in eastern Myanmar, as emergency workers continued the search on August 10 for the many feared missing. Image Credit: Sai Aung Main, AFP

At least 22 people were killed when a landslide triggered by monsoon rains struck a village in eastern Myanmar, as emergency workers continued the search Saturday for scores more feared missing.

A huge brown scar on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud descended on Thae Pyar Kone village in Mon state on Friday, wiping out 16 homes and a monastery.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night trying to find survivors and recover bodies from the deep sludge.

"So far we have found 22 bodies and 47 injured people," said local administrator Myo Min Tun.

Officials believe up to 100 people could still be missing.

Aerial pictures showed broken remnants of rooftops and other debris from the houses strewn next to trucks knocked over by the force of the mudslide.

Htay Htay Win, 32, told AFP that two of her daughters and five other relatives had still not been found.

"I heard a huge noise and turned 'round to see my home being hit by the mud," she said, crying.

Rescue workers spent Saturday morning loading bodies wrapped in plastic onto the back of flatbed trucks as worried villagers looked on.