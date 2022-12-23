Abu Dhabi: The Muslim Council of Elders said it’s concerned by the Taliban’s ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan.
The Council categorically opposes such a step, which deprives women of their basic right to education, which in turn is protected by Islamic law.
Under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Muslim Council of Elders calls for all necessary measures to be taken to ensure that all women and girls are afforded their full right to education, whilst maintaining their dignity and rights within Islamic Shariah.
The Council reaffirms that Islam liberated women from pre-Islamic traditions that deprived them of their rights and rendered them inadequate. The Council also calls for unified efforts to ensure that young girls and women are afforded a full education and their dignity is preserved, as per Islamic teachings.