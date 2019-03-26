Flight 423 was escorted safely back to the airport by Singapore's air force

File photo of a Singapore Airlines aircraft Image Credit: EPA

Singapore: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai landed safely at Changi Airport here on Tuesday after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert.

Flight 423 was escorted safely back to the airport by Singapore's air force and touched down at about 8 a.m., The Straits Times quoted the police as saying.

The police searched the Boeing 777-300ER that carried 263 people onboard, but did not find any suspicious item.

All passengers, except for a woman and a child who were held back for questioning, disembarked safely and had to undergo security screening before they could leave.

Preliminary investigation showed that the airline had received a call after the plane left the Mumbai airport on Monday at 11.35 p.m. The caller claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.