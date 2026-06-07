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Missing Malaysian hiker found alive after two weeks in wilderness

Indigenous Malaysians found a battered Jaslinda Saludin late Saturday

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AFP
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Rescuers assisting Jaslinda Saludin (2nd L) after she was found in a forested area in central Malaysia's Perak state.
Rescuers assisting Jaslinda Saludin (2nd L) after she was found in a forested area in central Malaysia's Perak state.
AFP

The rescue of a Malaysian hiker found alive after two weeks missing in the wilderness was hailed as "a miracle" by a friend on Sunday, as authorities ended a massive search that gripped the nation.

Indigenous Malaysians found a battered Jaslinda Saludin late Saturday in a forested area near the small town of Tapah, in central Malaysia's Perak state, some way from where she was first reported missing, local papers said.

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Jaslinda, 49, described as an experienced hiker, was last seen two weeks ago while undertaking the Trans Spencer Chapman trek, an arduous 34-kilometre (21-mile) slog along the treacherous Titiwangsa mountain range.

She departed alone from a rest camp for an ascent of Gunung Batu Putih, also known as White Rock Mountain, before being reported missing.

Her disappearance made front-page news in the Southeast Asian country and triggered a major search involving helicopters, local indigenous Malaysian communities, and a crack team from Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department.

She was discovered on Saturday afternoon by local fishermen, saying she survived by drinking from rivers and eating berries and other forest plants.

"When we heard that she had been found safe, it felt like our prayers had been answered. It is truly a miracle," said her friend, Hishammuddin Ahmad.

After her rescue, Jaslinda was taken to hospital.

"She suffered minor injuries, including insect bites and some wounds to her head," Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of operations at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, told The Star newspaper.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim thanked those involved "for protecting sister Jaslinda" in a Saturday post on X.

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