Aftershocks remain a major concern: BMKG reported it has recorded 1,598 aftershocks in Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) following Saturday's M7.7 earthquake. Authorities continue monitoring the sequence.

Another earthquake struck Flores on Monday: A separate Magnitude 5.7 earthquake was reported offshore Flores early Monday, with no tsunami warning issued. It came amid the continuing aftershock sequence following Saturday's disaster.

7,670 people are currently displaced, according to BPBD data cited by Antara news agency, spread across 38 evacuation locations in seven districts on Flores.

Foor, clean water: Authorities are prioritising food, clean water and medicines for people sheltering independently.

Aid starts arriving: The central government says an additional 25 tonnes of supplies reached NTT, including ready-to-eat food, drinking water, staple foods, medical teams, medicines, tents and clean-water supplies. The military has also sent another 13 tonnes of relief supplies and 66 personnel.

Psychological support has begun: University Nusa Nipa and the NTT police are providing trauma-recovery assistance to children and other displaced residents.