The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, shared a glimpse into his daily life with his social media followers by sharing a video of his bond with peacocks at his official residence in the country's Capital on August 23.
The 1.47-minute video, uploaded on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook shows how the premier spends time with peacocks at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.
Modi shared the clip along with a poem in Hindi.
In the video, the Indian prime minister is seen feeding peahen inside his residence, while in some clips peacocks are seen walking around the garden as Modi performs his morning exercise.
In the end of the video, a peacock is seen sitting besides Modi as he reads.
Local media outlets have reported that Modi shares a deep bond with the peacocks and he has built resting areas for birds, where they can make their nests, at his residence.
Significance of peafowl in India
The Indian peafowl or peacock, also known as the common peafowl, and blue peafowl, is a peafowl species native to the Indian subcontinent. It has been introduced to many other countries.
The bird is celebrated in Hindu mythology and is the national bird of India.
According to India.com, peacocks can be found in a number of wildlife parks across the country including the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary in the state of Kerala, Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary in the state of Karnataka and the Bharatpur Wildlife Sanctuary in the state of Rajasthan.