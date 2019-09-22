US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend "Howdy, Modi!" at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, September 22, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet at the event dubbed 'Howdy, Modi!', which will be held at NRG stadium. Follow our live updates here:

Modi and Trump take a lap around the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.

Modi: India is challenging mindsets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is challenging the mindset of the people who believed that the country cannot change, asserting that it is aiming big and achieving great heights.

Addressing a mega-event at NRG stadium in Texas, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome by the Indian-American community. "Today India is challenging the mindset of some people who believe that nothing can change. Now we are aiming high and we are achieving greats heights," Modi said.

Modi said that the energy at the stadium reflects the increasing Synergy between India and the United States.

For centuries our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, he said, adding that the diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy.

"Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society," he said.

The community summit, the first of its scale, is being held at the NRG Stadium here in honour of Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

Trump announces 'Tiger Triumph' drill, NBA game

US President Donald Trump says: "In November the US and India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations. It is called 'Tiger Triumph'." He added that India and the US are committed to eradicating terrorism and to protecting innocent civilians.

President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted that he might visit India next month to witness India's first NBA game.

Trump while addressing the 'Howdy Modi!' event said, "Very soon India will have to access to another world-class American product - NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands in Mumbai will watch the first ever NBA game in India..am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come." National Basketball Association (NBA) India on September 12 announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be organised in October in Mumbai.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

This will mark the first games that teams from a North American sports league will play in India.

Trump: Modi is one of America's greatest friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of India, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Addressing the mega-event in Texas after receiving a warm welcome by PM Modi, Trump said that ties between India and America are stronger than ever. "I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friend PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said

"If we are elected, India will have a true friend in the White House India and America's ties are stronger than ever," he added.

Trump also congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory in May.

"Congratulations PM Modi for getting an overwhelming majority in the general elections," the US President said.

He also praised India for lifting 300 million people from poverty and hailed the Indian-American community.

"PM Modi and I have come to celebrate everything India and America share. So happy to be with 50,000 hardworking American-Indians. We are proud to have you as Americans," Donald Trump told the Indian-American community.

Modi addresses the crowd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was given a grand welcome at the NRG stadium for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event on Sunday, thanked Houston for the "amazing affection" showered on him. ‘We are witnessing history in the making’, said the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign. "We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America," Modi said.

Pitching for the US president he added, "We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the key to Houston city upon his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi! event here on Sunday.

Trump and Modi meet

Mayor of Houston presents the Key to the City to Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at NRG stadium

United States Congressional delegation arrives on stage.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, addresses the crowd. Meanwhile, Modi has arrived at the stadium and is expected to address the crowd soon.

Indian PM Narendra Modi tweets

Trump will be joining PM Modi on the dais for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, in a rare gesture that signifies the close bonds between the two nations. Modi tweeted that he is looking forward to the meet.

PM Modi arrived on Saturday in Houston, the first stop in his week-long trip to the US that will see him also address the UN General Assembly.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable with 16 CEOs of oil producing companies in Houston, the hub of oil and gas in the US.

Former Indian envoy to the US Navtej Sarna said the fact that Trump was coming to join PM Modi for the event is very significant. The message is of the strengthening of the Indo-US bilateral relations across the board.

"The relations have matured across the board, the President feels the need and feels that sharing the stage with PM Modi when he talks to the Indian American community will be good. It also shows the maturity of the Indian American community has come of age, and grown in importance as professionals, and they are playing a role in boosting relations," Sarna said.

Cultural programme kicks off

From Jagjit Singh's 'Hothon Se Chuu Lo Tum' to Ed Shreen's 'Shape of you', the India-US cultural harmony was showcased by around 400 artistes and community members from Texas in a well-versed performance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's arrival at the mega-event -- 'Howdy, Modi!' -- on Sunday.

The main event was preceded by a 90-minute-long music, dance, and multimedia show by 27 groups performing seamlessly to showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community. Starting with the hymns of Sikh scriptures (Gurbani), it included a performance by girls dressed in cheerleader dresses and cowboy hats dancing to a country song 'Kick a little' by the band 'Little Texas'.

The cultural event included cultural performances from different states of India and America.

Telugu, Gujarati, and Rajasthani dance performances were also showcased at the event by the artistes in traditional attires. One group performed 'Ras dance' on the popular song 'Rajvaadi Odhni.'

A beautiful mix of Indian classical and western instruments was also performed, where artistes performed popular songs like "Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum", "Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho" and "Shape of you".

Some artistes even beatboxed the 'Guru Mantra' at the event and DJ'ed Bollywood songs whereas a dance-off between Kathak and tap dancing compelled the audience to break out in endless applause.

A capitulating session of yoga was also performed at the event.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is jam-packed with an enthusiastic audience, some of them dancing in the aisles, waving tricolours and sporting

T-shirts in support of the Indian Prime Minister.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Trump: 'Will be a great day in Texas'

As he prepared to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event here on Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he would be in Houston to be with his friend Modi.

"Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!", Trump tweeted.

Trump will join Modi on the dais before an estimated 50,000 strong crowd of Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in a rare gesture that signifies the close bond between India and the US. And it all began with a cultural programme.

Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday, the first stop in his week-long trip to the US that will also see him address the United Nations General Assembly.