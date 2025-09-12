Tragedy strikes procession in India: Speeding truck kills eight, injures over 20 in Karnataka

Karnataka mourns as truck ploughs into Ganesh immersion crowd
At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a Ganesh immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli village of Hassan district on Friday night, PTI reported.
According to police, the incident occurred around 8:45 pm during the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Most of the victims were young boys participating in the festive procession. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Hassan, with several reported in critical condition.
Eyewitnesses said the truck, reportedly coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and ploughed into the crowd. Four people were killed on the spot after being trapped under the vehicle, while others succumbed later in hospital.
Following the incident, the Hassan district administration warned that the death toll could rise. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation under relevant sections.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock on X, saying: “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession.”
He also announced compensation of Rs 500,000 for the families of the deceased and said the state government would cover medical expenses of the injured.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy echoed the sentiments, urging the state to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He tweeted:
“This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured.”
The accident has cast a shadow over the festival’s concluding day, prompting authorities to review safety measures during large public processions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox