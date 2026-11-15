How Thrissur terror probe led to Mumbai youth arrest over alleged surveillance of 26/11 target

He gathered intelligence on Mumbai’s Chabad House a target of the 26/11 attacks.
Dubai: A terror investigation in Kerala’s Thrissur district has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Navi Mumbai resident accused of spying on Jewish establishments, including Chabad House, one of the main targets of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The accused, identified as Yash Singh, was arrested by Kerala Police after Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) uncovered his alleged links to suspected foreign handlers through social media.
Singh, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, allegedly collected photographs, vehicle details and locations of sensitive establishments and shared the information with contacts linked to international criminal networks.
Investigators said he received payments for carrying out the assignments.
The Navi Mumbai ATS initially detained Singh after receiving intelligence about his suspected contacts with criminal and extremist networks through social media.
During questioning, investigators allegedly discovered that he was in contact with an accused already arrested in a case registered at Thrissur East Police Station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The Maharashtra ATS alerted Thrissur Police, whose officers travelled to Navi Mumbai and questioned Singh.
Kerala Police subsequently arrested him in connection with the existing UAPA investigation.
According to The Indian Express, Kerala Police are investigating cases involving synagogue arson. Singh’s alleged links emerged during the investigation into one of the cases.
Among the locations Singh allegedly surveyed was Chabad House, also known as Nariman House, in Mumbai’s Colaba area.
The Jewish community centre was attacked by Pakistani terrorists during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
Police said Singh had allegedly been instructed to photograph the centre and gather information about businesses owned by Jewish citizens, foreign nationals, their vehicles and surrounding locations.
The alleged reconnaissance has raised security concerns ahead of the 18th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks.
However, investigators have not publicly confirmed that the surveillance was connected to a specific planned terrorist attack.
According to the ATS, Singh allegedly maintained contact with suspected operatives through Telegram.
Investigators believe handlers linked to international criminal syndicates recruited young people through social media, offering money in exchange for information about sensitive locations.
Officials said such networks were using Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to approach unemployed and financially vulnerable youths.
The ATS warned that some recruits were being used for reconnaissance and other activities potentially threatening national security.
Police urged parents and young people to remain vigilant against suspicious online contacts and financial offers, particularly requests to photograph sensitive locations or share information about individuals and establishments.
-- WIth IANS inputs