Kerala synagogue arson case: Police probe foreign links, crypto payments

Suspect allegedly filmed attack near Jewish place of worship on instructions from ‘boss’
Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala are investigating possible international terror links and cryptocurrency payments after arresting a 32-year-old man accused of setting fire to a nursery near a Jewish synagogue in Kochi.
The suspect, identified as Ebin Paul, was arrested within hours of the October 12 attack at Blossom Nursery, located near the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market.
Investigators reportedly discovered suspicious messages on his mobile phone referring to Jewish places of worship, potential attacks in different Indian cities and communications with individuals believed to have foreign links, according to IANS.
Police suspect Paul may have been acting on instructions from a person he referred to as his “boss”, who allegedly assigned targets and promised payments in exchange for carrying out attacks and sending video recordings.
Investigators are examining whether the suspect received payments through cryptocurrency and whether the arson attack was part of a wider conspiracy.
According to preliminary investigations, Paul allegedly drove to the nursery in a blue car around 2.30am on Monday, poured petrol on the premises and set them on fire.
He reportedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing.
The proximity of the nursery to a Jewish place of worship prompted Kochi City Police to treat the incident as a potential security threat.
Police launched an intensive investigation, although their initial efforts were hampered because CCTV cameras at several shops in Ernakulam Market were not functioning at night.
Investigators examined footage from surrounding areas and collected information from approximately 150 people.
With assistance from the police cyber wing, officers managed to trace the blue car despite initially being unable to establish its registration number.
The investigation eventually led officers to a rented house in Puthencruz, where Paul was arrested.
Police are also examining Paul’s alleged involvement in a previous arson attack targeting a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha.
According to IANS, investigators linked him to that incident during questioning, and police said he admitted his involvement.
A search of his rented accommodation in Puthencruz reportedly led to the seizure of suspected illegal drugs and other narcotic substances.
Investigators also found communications on his digital devices that appeared to relate to drug transactions.
The information has been passed to Ernakulam Rural Police for a separate investigation into possible narcotics-related offences.
A special investigation team, supported by central agencies, is examining Paul’s mobile phone, digital communications and financial transactions to determine whether he was acting alone or under instructions from others.
Investigators are particularly interested in messages allegedly discussing attacks on Jewish religious sites and other locations across India.
Communications suggesting possible overseas connections have raised concerns that the Kochi incident could be linked to a broader network.
However, police have not yet established whether any foreign organisation was involved or whether cryptocurrency payments were actually made.
Authorities are also examining the accused’s mental condition as part of the investigation.
— With inputs from IANS