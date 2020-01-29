The former world number 1 was inducted into the BJP ahead of the crucial Delhi elections

Saina Nehwal Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP welcomed Saina, 29, with a beautiful flower bouquet and its trademark yellow coloured scarf.

The former world number 1 was inducted into the BJP ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections and is likely to be roped in for the party's ongoing poll campaign.

The popular badminton star has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

Saina's elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined BJP today.

On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

