Shashi Tharoor slams proposed foreign funding Bill, government says no retrospective clause

The Bill proposes to:

Create a Designated Authority to manage foreign contributions and assets created through them when an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases.

Introduce the concept of “cessation” of an FCRA certificate if it is not renewed, renewal is refused or it expires.

Vest foreign contributions and assets created from them with the authority, which may return them if the organisation later regains registration. If not, the assets may permanently vest with the authority.

Ensure that if the asset is a place of worship, its religious character is maintained.

Government’s reassurance

Says the Bill will not apply retrospectively, addressing concerns over older assets.

Says the aim is continuity of management, not confiscation, during interruptions in FCRA registration.

Says assets can be returned if an organisation later secures a fresh or renewed FCRA registration.