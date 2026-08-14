Congress leader attacks Modi’s ‘hug diplomacy’, says India missed key Iran role
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the RSS of having little understanding of India’s history and philosophy, while also criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.
Addressing a plenary session of the Congress in New Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi said there was no reason for party workers to be afraid while taking on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“I can understand if you are fighting the British Empire and suddenly you say, I’m feeling a bit scared. But you’re fighting a bunch of jokers. How can you feel scared?” he said.
Gandhi went on to describe the RSS as ‘jokers’ and ‘clowns’, accusing the organisation of having little understanding of India’s history and philosophy.
He said India could not be understood simply by looking at events from thousands of years ago. According to Gandhi, understanding the country required engaging with the realities of modern India and listening to its people.
“Somebody who cannot connect with India as it is today cannot understand India,” he said.
Gandhi also accused those in power of speaking about India’s ancient traditions while failing to understand the country as it exists today.
“They talk of things from three thousand years ago but fail to understand the reality of modern India,” he said, adding that India could only be understood by allowing people to speak freely.
The Congress leader also criticised Modi’s approach to diplomacy, saying India’s foreign policy should be guided by national interests rather than personal relationships between leaders.
Taking a swipe at Modi’s well-known public hugs with foreign leaders, Gandhi said diplomacy could not be reduced to 'hugging other leaders'.
He then referred to the conflict involving Iran and said India had missed an opportunity to play a larger diplomatic role because of its relationships with Iran, the US and Russia.
Gandhi said that, had India recognised its own strength and acted with the confidence associated with former prime minister Indira Gandhi, it could have used its ties with all three countries to increase its influence.
Instead, he claimed, Pakistan had stepped in as a mediator while India remained on the sidelines.
“Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on,” he said, accusing the government of 'wrecking' India’s foreign policy.