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Rahul Gandhi calls RSS a ‘bunch of jokers’, questions Modi government’s foreign policy

Congress leader attacks Modi’s ‘hug diplomacy’, says India missed key Iran role

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention event, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention event, in New Delhi on Thursday.
ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the RSS of having little understanding of India’s history and philosophy, while also criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

Addressing a plenary session of the Congress in New Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi said there was no reason for party workers to be afraid while taking on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“I can understand if you are fighting the British Empire and suddenly you say, I’m feeling a bit scared. But you’re fighting a bunch of jokers. How can you feel scared?” he said.

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Gandhi went on to describe the RSS as ‘jokers’ and ‘clowns’, accusing the organisation of having little understanding of India’s history and philosophy.

He said India could not be understood simply by looking at events from thousands of years ago. According to Gandhi, understanding the country required engaging with the realities of modern India and listening to its people.

“Somebody who cannot connect with India as it is today cannot understand India,” he said.

Gandhi also accused those in power of speaking about India’s ancient traditions while failing to understand the country as it exists today.

“They talk of things from three thousand years ago but fail to understand the reality of modern India,” he said, adding that India could only be understood by allowing people to speak freely.

Criticising Modi’s foreign policy

The Congress leader also criticised Modi’s approach to diplomacy, saying India’s foreign policy should be guided by national interests rather than personal relationships between leaders.

Taking a swipe at Modi’s well-known public hugs with foreign leaders, Gandhi said diplomacy could not be reduced to 'hugging other leaders'.

He then referred to the conflict involving Iran and said India had missed an opportunity to play a larger diplomatic role because of its relationships with Iran, the US and Russia.

Gandhi said that, had India recognised its own strength and acted with the confidence associated with former prime minister Indira Gandhi, it could have used its ties with all three countries to increase its influence.

Instead, he claimed, Pakistan had stepped in as a mediator while India remained on the sidelines.

“Pakistan became the mediator, while India and Modi-ji simply looked on,” he said, accusing the government of 'wrecking' India’s foreign policy.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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