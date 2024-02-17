New Delhi: The country's highest literary honour, the Jnanpith Award for 2023, is being conferred upon famous Urdu lyricist Gulzar and eminent Sanskrit writer Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya.

The Jnanpith Award Selection Committee on Saturday announced that the 58th Jnanpith Award for 2023 was being given to two eminent writers, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Gulzar for Urdu respectively.

The literary and research organisation established in 1944, Bharatiya Jnanpith told IANS that the decision was taken in a meeting of the selection committee chaired by Jnanpith awardee and noted litterateur Pratibha Ray.

Foremost prize for Indian literature

Since 1965, this award has been given annually by Bharatiya Jnanpith for outstanding contribution to Indian literature.

This is the second time that a Sanskrit writer has been given this award, while this is the fifth time that it is being conferred on an Urdu writer.

The award will carry prize money of Rs1.1 million, a citation and a statue of Vagdevi the goddess of speech.

A polyglot who speaks 22 languages

The committee said that Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya who was born in 1950 in Khandi Khurd Village of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, is an eminent scholar, educationist, polyglot, writer, preacher, philosopher and a religious leader living in Chitrakoot, UP.

He is one of the present four Jagadguru Ramanandacharyas of the Ramananda sect and has been holding this position since 1988. He is the founder president of Tulsi Peeth, a religious and social service institution named after Saint Tulsidas that is based in Chitrakoot. He is a polyglot who speaks 22 languages. He is a poet and writer in many languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Awadhi, and Maithili.

He has authored more than 240 books and texts, including four epics (two in Sanskrit and two in Hindi), a Hindi commentary on the Ramcharitmanas, a poetic Sanskrit commentary on Ashtadhyayi and Sanskrit commentaries on Prasthanatrayi (Brahmasutra, Bhagavad Gita and Pradhan Upanishads). He is considered among India's best known experts on Tulsidas and is the editor of an authentic copy of Ramcharitmanas, published by Tulsi Peeth.

In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with a Padma Vibhushan.

An Oscar Award winner

The other recipient of the award is Sampooran Singh Kalra. Born in 1934, he is popularly known as Gulzar and is a famous lyricist of Hindi cinema.

The committee said that apart from this, he is a screenwriter, film director, playwright and famous poet. His works are mainly in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

Gulzar was also bestowed the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award given by the Government of India, in 2004.

In 2009, he received the Oscar Award for Best Song for ‘Jai Ho’ written by him for the film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ that was directed by Danny Boyle. He was also honoured with a Grammy Award for the same song.