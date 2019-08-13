Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Unicef to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army.

"@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions," Mazari tweeted on Monday.

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for the Indian military and calling for war with Pakistan post-Pulwama attack when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time-high.

At a recent Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a "hypocrite" and "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan".

"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war," she said.