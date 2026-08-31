GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Pakistan says welcomes Hague decision on water-sharing treaty with India

India meanwhile dismisses the ruling

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan welcomed on Monday a decision by an international tribunal that a landmark water-sharing treaty remained in force, despite India's suspension of its participation.
Pakistan welcomed on Monday a decision by an international tribunal that a landmark water-sharing treaty remained in force, despite India's suspension of its participation.
Shutterstock

Pakistan welcomed on Monday a decision by an international tribunal that a landmark water-sharing treaty remained in force, despite India's suspension of its participation.

"Pakistan welcomes this finding by the Court that interim measures are warranted," the government said in a statement following the decision by the Court of Arbitration in The Hague requiring India to pause work on a dam project.

Meanwhile, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement: "India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body. India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

First day after summer break in 2025 at Delhi Private School in Sharjah.

Back to School: Share your photos with Gulf News

2m read
Twelve workers pulled out alive as search continues for three still missing

Tunnel collapse at India hydropower project kills 7

2m read
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release in Indian box office history.

Spider-Man breaks Avatar’s India box office record

3m read
Pakistan monsoon floods force villagers to flee homes

Pakistan monsoon floods force villagers to flee homes

1m read