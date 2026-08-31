Pakistan says welcomes Hague decision on water-sharing treaty with India

India meanwhile dismisses the ruling
Pakistan welcomed on Monday a decision by an international tribunal that a landmark water-sharing treaty remained in force, despite India's suspension of its participation.
"Pakistan welcomes this finding by the Court that interim measures are warranted," the government said in a statement following the decision by the Court of Arbitration in The Hague requiring India to pause work on a dam project.
Meanwhile, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement: "India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body. India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force."