Owner of iconic India bakery dies after falling from 17th floor

Police launch probe into circumstances surrounding the incident
A prominent local businessman died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise residential building in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The deceased was identified as 59-year-old Sunil Motilal Sadarangani, proprietor of the well-known Multani Bakery, according to NDTV. The incident took place at Panash Apartments on Vijaypur Road.
Police said residents noticed the man on the rooftop of the building in a distressed state and alerted security staff. A guard intervened and briefly managed to bring him away from the edge. However, officials said Sadarangani later returned to the upper floor and fell from the building.
He was declared dead at the scene.
A police team reached the location soon after being informed. The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, NDTV reported.
