GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Owner of iconic India bakery dies after falling from 17th floor

Police launch probe into circumstances surrounding the incident

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A 59-year-old businessman died after falling off a high-rise building in Solapur.
A 59-year-old businessman died after falling off a high-rise building in Solapur.
Shutterstock.

A prominent local businessman died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise residential building in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as 59-year-old Sunil Motilal Sadarangani, proprietor of the well-known Multani Bakery, according to NDTV. The incident took place at Panash Apartments on Vijaypur Road.

Police said residents noticed the man on the rooftop of the building in a distressed state and alerted security staff. A guard intervened and briefly managed to bring him away from the edge. However, officials said Sadarangani later returned to the upper floor and fell from the building.

He was declared dead at the scene.

A police team reached the location soon after being informed. The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, NDTV reported.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Businessman covers 70% of home costs to remove marriage barriers for young families.

Al Habtoor unveils Dh270m youth housing initiative

2h ago2m read
Dr Roy was known as an avid car enthusiast. The basement of his Emirates Hills villa in Dubai is dedicated to showcasing his ultra-luxury cars.

When Dr CJ Roy brought Kim Kardashian to Dubai

2m read
Ria Roy and Rohit Roy in Dubaui

Dr CJ Roy: Who will inherit Confident Group empire?

3m read
Dr Roy took pride in leading a flamboyant life and made sure movies that he backed also reflected his larger-than-life existence.

Dr CJ Roy's son breaks silence on father's death

2m read