Storm set to hit Odisha on Friday with 110km/h gusts; rescue teams deployed
Dubai: Authorities in India’s Odisha state have evacuated more than 72,000 people from vulnerable areas as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan approaches the eastern coast, with landfall expected around noon on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, near Gopalpur in Ganjam district, on November 20.
The storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 90–100km/h, gusting to 110km/h, along with extremely heavy rainfall in several coastal and southern districts.
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday that the state was fully prepared to tackle the cyclone, with evacuations continuing across high-risk areas.
The administration has identified 4,243 vulnerable locations and prepared approximately 8,000 emergency shelters.
Around 9,100 pregnant women with expected delivery dates near November 30 have been identified for relocation to safer hospitals, with most already shifted.
Authorities have also evacuated residents from landslide-prone areas, including about 16,000 people in Gajapati district and 3,400 in Kandhamal.
Garg said the evacuation drive began on Wednesday and continued overnight as district administrations worked to move people from vulnerable settlements.
The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Kendrapada, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts.
Several other coastal and southern districts, along with Mayurbhanj, are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
At 5.30am on Thursday, Akvan was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 530km south of Gopalpur and 590km south of Puri.
The storm was moving northwards at approximately 12km/h and was expected to turn north-northwest towards the coast.
The Odisha government has ordered the closure of government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to 21.
Tourist activities at beaches, Satapada and vulnerable locations around Chilika Lake have also been restricted.
All 19,057 fishing boats have returned to shore, while the Coast Guard has placed helicopters and aircraft on standby.
At Gopalpur Port, authorities have evacuated personnel, secured cranes and taken precautions to protect ships and other infrastructure.
Several train services have been cancelled or rescheduled.
The state has deployed 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force teams and fire service personnel across vulnerable districts.
An additional 100 tree-cutting teams have been mobilised to clear roads blocked by fallen trees.
Satellite phones and mobile communication units are being provided to district officials to maintain connectivity during the storm.
Authorities are also lowering water levels in dams where necessary and have provided contingency funds to district administrations.
Garg said senior officials with previous disaster-management experience had been assigned to vulnerable districts to strengthen preparedness.
The central government has assured Odisha of assistance in dealing with the cyclone’s impact.
Officials have been instructed to ensure that all precautionary measures are completed before landfall and that there is no complacency in rescue and relief preparations.
-- With IANS & ANI inputs