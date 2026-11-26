Affected employees have three weeks to choose between overseas relocation and losing jobs
Dubai: For Indian technology professionals who have spent years building careers and raising families in the United States, IBM’s decision to end visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in its consulting division presents a difficult choice: Relocate to another country or leave the company.
Affected employees have reportedly been given three weeks to decide whether to accept an overseas position, with December 31, 2026, set as the last working day for those who opt to leave.
The move comes amid growing uncertainty over the future of employer-sponsored immigration in the US, where many Indian technology professionals depend on H-1B visas to live and work.
IBM Consulting employs more than 150,000 people globally, although the company has not disclosed how many employees will be affected by the decision.
IBM received 1,611 H-1B petition approvals in the 2026 financial year, down from 2,045 in 2025. However, these figures cover all its business divisions, and the company has not disclosed how many workers will be affected by its latest decision.
IBM’s decision to discontinue immigration sponsorship was first reported by Bloomberg on November 10, citing an internal document circulated among managers in its consulting division.
However, fresh details have emerged about the terms being offered to affected employees.
Technology publication Rest of World, citing Sunguk Moon, CEO of anonymous workplace discussion platform Blind, reported that employees who decline relocation will receive three months’ severance.
Some workers reportedly learnt of the decision during unexpected individual meetings with their managers.
IBM has attributed its decision to changing business requirements and the availability of skilled workers.
The company said its reliance on US skilled-worker visa programmes had declined over several years as labour market conditions and customer requirements evolved.
The decision is limited to most positions within IBM Consulting and does not represent a company-wide halt to immigration sponsorship.
IBM’s move comes as technology companies reassess their recruitment strategies against the backdrop of tightening US immigration policies.
For employees willing to relocate, India appears to offer the largest pool of opportunities.
According to Rest of World, IBM’s recruitment portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19. These included:
India: 1,125
Singapore: 23
United Kingdom: 18
The company listed just 89 consulting vacancies in the US.
However, the availability of overseas positions does not guarantee that affected employees will secure equivalent roles, retain their seniority or receive comparable salaries.
For some Indian professionals, relocation could come at a considerable financial cost.
One IBM employee posting anonymously on Blind estimated that moving to India could mean an 80 per cent reduction in salary, Rest of World reported. IBM has not confirmed that figure as a standard relocation policy.
Beyond salaries, employees must weigh the consequences for their children’s education, spouses’ careers, financial commitments and long-term retirement plans.
For professionals who have spent a decade or more in America, returning to India may involve rebuilding both their professional and personal lives.
IBM’s decision comes at a particularly challenging time for Indian professionals pursuing permanent residency in the US.
Indian nationals account for a substantial proportion of H-1B visa recipients and face lengthy employment-based green card backlogs that can stretch for decades.
Last month, the Trump administration suspended several major technology companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services, from participating in the Permanent Labour Certification programme, a key step in obtaining employment-based green cards, Reuters reported.
For affected IBM employees, finding another US employer willing to sponsor their visa remains a potential alternative, subject to immigration requirements.
The company’s decision does not automatically require workers to leave the US, but losing employer sponsorship could jeopardise their ability to remain legally employed.
For Indian technology professionals who have spent years pursuing the American dream, IBM’s move highlights the uncertainty of building a permanent life around a temporary immigration status.