Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year-old man from Kerala, India, was stuck in a hospital lift for two days after going for a check-up at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the OPD Block lift, where Ravindra Nair, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, was trapped from Saturday until he was rescued on Monday morning by a routine operator.

Police reported that Nair visited the hospital for a medical checkup. According to them, "Nair entered the lift to go to the first floor but claims it descended and then wouldn't open. He shouted for help, but no one responded, and his phone was also switched off."

Due to his phone being switched off, prompting his family to file a missing person report on Sunday night.