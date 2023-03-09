Kochi: An Air India Express cabin crew has been arrested at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday for smuggling gold, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said.
Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested by Customs Preventive Commissionerate at Kochi with 1487 grams of gold.
The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information that Shafi, a cabin crew member of a flight from a Gulf nation, was bringing gold.
The aim was to wrap the gold around the hands and cover the sleeve of the shirt and pass through the green channel. He is being interrogated further, the officials said.
Assuring stern action
The airline on Thursday issued a statement confirming the arrest and said that stern action will be taken against the staff.
"A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect," the airline's statement read.
"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," it added.
Chennai haul
Meanwhile, two passengers, who arrived from Singapore, were arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crores, Chennai customs said.
According to officials, the passengers arrived in Chennai from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52.
Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."