New Delhi: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained the known faces in the big four ministries of his Cabinet — Amit Shah will keep the Home portfolio, Rajnath Singh gets Defence, S. Jaishankar, Foreign ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance.
The Prime Minister will handle the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.
The Roads Transport and Highways will be retained by Nitin Gadkari, with two juniors under him — Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra. Piyush Goyal has retained the Commerce portfolio, NDTV reported.
Manohar Lal Khattar will handle two key ministries — Power and Housing and Urban Affairs.
JP Nadda, the health minister in PM Modi’s first cabinet, has been given the same portfolio. He has also been given charge of the Chemicals and Fertilisers department.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will handle the key ministry of Agriculture.
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Cooperation: Amit Shah
Ministry of Defence: Rajnath Singh
Ministry of External Affairs: S Jaishankar
Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs: Nirmala Sitharaman
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Nitin Gadkari
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers: JP Nadda
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Labour and Employment: Mansukh Mandaviya
Ministry of Food Processing Industries: Chirag Paswan
Ministry of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ministry of Power; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs: Manohar Lal Khattar
Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Culture: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Railways; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ministry of Civil Aviation: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Ministry of Human Resource Development: Dharmendra Pradhan
Ministry of Women and Child Development: Annapurna Devi
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: Bhupendra Yadav
Ministry of Jal Shakti: CR Paatil
Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Minority Affairs: Kiren Rijiju
Ministry of Heavy Industries; Ministry of Steel: HD Kumaraswamy
Ministry Of Telecommunication; Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ministry of Textiles: Giriraj Singh
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy: Prahlad Joshi
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas: Hardeep Singh Puri
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: Jitan Ram Manjhi
Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy: Lallan Singh
Ministry of Commerce and Industry: Piyush Goyal
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways: Sarbananda Sonowal
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment: Dr Virendra Kumar
Ministry of Tribal Affairs: Jual Oram
Ministry of Coal & Ministry of Mines Union Minister: G Kishan Reddy
Kiren Rijiju has been put in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, previously handled by Prahlad Joshi.
Joshi has been moved to the Food, Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy department.
CR Paatil will be in charge of the Jal Shakti ministry and Bhupendra Yadav, Environment. Giriraj Singh has been shifted to Textiles — a department handled by Smriti Irani, who lost the election.
Annapurna Devi will be in charge of the other portfolio handled by Irani — Women & Child Development. Mansukh Mandavia has been put in charge of Labour and Employment and Sports and Youth Affairs.
Scindia gets telecom
Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will have charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with Shobha Karandlaje as the Minister of State.
The plum portfolios of I&B and Railways will be handled by Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Civil Aviation Ministry has changed hands from Jyotiraditya Scindia to 36-year-old Telugu Desam Party’s Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest minister in the cabinet.
Scindia has been put in charge of the Telecom ministry.
South ally and Janata Dal Secular chief HD Kumaraswamy has been put in charge of the Heavy Industries and Steel portfolios.
Key Bihar ally and LJP chief Chirag Paswan has been given charge of the Food Processing department.
Among the Ministers of State with Independent Charge, Dr Jitendra Singh, a third-time Union minister from Jammu and Kashmir, has been put in charge of multiple portfolios — Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and the Prime Minister’s Office.
Arjun Ram Meghwal will have Independent charge of for Law and Justice and will also be the junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs.