Modi's Cabinet 3.0

HERE’S A FULL LIST OF WHO HAS GOT WHAT MINISTRY:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Cooperation: Amit Shah

Ministry of Defence: Rajnath Singh

Ministry of External Affairs: S Jaishankar

Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Corporate Affairs: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Nitin Gadkari

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers: JP Nadda

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Ministry of Labour and Employment: Mansukh Mandaviya

Ministry of Food Processing Industries: Chirag Paswan

Ministry of Agriculture And Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Rural Development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ministry of Power; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs: Manohar Lal Khattar

Ministry of Tourism; Ministry of Culture: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Railways; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ministry of Civil Aviation: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Ministry of Human Resource Development: Dharmendra Pradhan

Ministry of Women and Child Development: Annapurna Devi

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: Bhupendra Yadav

Ministry of Jal Shakti: CR Paatil

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Minority Affairs: Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Heavy Industries; Ministry of Steel: HD Kumaraswamy

Ministry Of Telecommunication; Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ministry of Textiles: Giriraj Singh

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy: Prahlad Joshi

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas: Hardeep Singh Puri

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy: Lallan Singh

Ministry of Commerce and Industry: Piyush Goyal

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways: Sarbananda Sonowal

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment: Dr Virendra Kumar

Ministry of Tribal Affairs: Jual Oram

Ministry of Coal & Ministry of Mines Union Minister: G Kishan Reddy